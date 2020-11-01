



Tribune Online

Sanwo-Olu flags-off rehabilitation, upgrading Of Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday flagged off the rehabilitation and upgrading of six-lane Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway, saying the project was part of his administration’s revolutionary efforts at making life better for Lagosians and improving the ease of doing business, especially in areas like the Lekki Free Trade Zone, which is becoming rapidly industrialized. […]

Sanwo-Olu flags-off rehabilitation, upgrading Of Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune