The Enugu-Okigwe Road accident and will of God

LAST Thursday, a low-bed articulated vehicle collided with a fully-loaded bus conveying 61 school children and two teachers along old Enugu-Okigwe road, then rammed into a welder’s shop before heading for the bush. Twenty one people, including three siblings, a vulcaniser, a commercial motorcyclist, and an auto mechanic were confirmed dead, while many others suffered […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune