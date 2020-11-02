Bauchi reassures on timely release of counterpart funds to development partners

Bauchi State Government has reassured development partners and other stakeholders in the health sector that, it will not relent in its effort of providing a safe and habitable environment in hospitals across the state.

The reassurance was given on Sunday by Governor Bala Mohammed who also reassured development partners on the desire of his administration towards the timely release of counterpart funding for the fulfilment of all the agreements and commitments signed.

The governor was speaking at the commissioning of an upgraded Hospital Sanitation Facility at Specialist Hospital Bauchi executed by the State Government in partnership with Water is Right Foundation, a German-based…