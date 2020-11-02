



Tribune Online

Buhari to security agencies: Enough of violent force against innocent citizens

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, expressed opposition to the wrongful use and imposition of violent force against any innocent, law-abiding persons, particularly young people, as he asked security agencies to stop violent force against innocent citizens. The president, in his message during the maiden National Youth Day celebration, observed on November 1 and which coincided […]

Buhari to security agencies: Enough of violent force against innocent citizens

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune