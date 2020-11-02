Tribune Online
CBN lists business activities eligible for N75bn Youth Investment Fund
THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund. They are: technology/innovation; agriculture and related value chain; green economy and renewable energy sector; manufacturing, hospitality/tourism; construction and logistics and supply chain. Others are healthcare value chain, […]
