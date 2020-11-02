CBN lists business activities eligible for N75bn Youth Investment Fund

By
Headliners
-
4


Tribune Online
CBN lists business activities eligible for N75bn Youth Investment Fund

CBN collateral registry, bpower probe, CBN, anks funding package CBN financial statements, PwC, Emefiele, CBN, COVID-19, Bureau, coronavirus, commodities, banks to support airlines

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund. They are: technology/innovation; agriculture and related value chain; green economy and renewable energy sector; manufacturing, hospitality/tourism; construction and logistics and supply chain. Others are healthcare value chain, […]

CBN lists business activities eligible for N75bn Youth Investment Fund
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR