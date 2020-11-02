



Tribune Online

Kwara uncertain over fifth TUC delegates conference

Members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Kwara state have expressed anxiety over botched fifth triennial delegates conference earlier scheduled for June 30 this year. Tribune Online gathered that before the botched conference, delegates and national officers from Lagos had arrived Ilorin, the state capital and already checked into their various hotels when on […]

Kwara uncertain over fifth TUC delegates conference

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune