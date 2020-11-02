



Lagos local government spokespersons task Nigerians on fake news

Concerned about the menace of fake news and the dangers posed to the society, media aides to chairmen of local government in Lagos State under the aegis of Conference 57 have embarked on a crusade, calling on Nigerians, especially youths, to refrain from spreading such news on social media in view of the threat it […]

