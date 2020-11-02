



Tribune Online

Mob set ablaze herbalist, kill man caught with human parts in Ibadan

There was pandemonium at Akobo area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Sunday morning when two suspected ritualists were gruesomely murdered by an angry mob, Tribune Online gathered. One of the suspected ritualists, who was a herbalist was set ablaze, while the other one was lynched by the mob. Credible sources informed our correspondent that […]

Mob set ablaze herbalist, kill man caught with human parts in Ibadan

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune