



Tribune Online

Nigeria records 111 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 62,964

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced that the country has recorded 111 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,964. The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle. “On the 1st of November 2020, 111 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded […]

Nigeria records 111 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 62,964

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune