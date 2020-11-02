



Presidency stalls NCC budget defence by one week

The 2021 budget defence session by the joint committee on communications of the National Assembly billed to hold today has been abruptly disrupted by the Presidency, Co-chairman, and host of the joint Committees, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi has said. Akeem said the presidential interference bordered on issues of security in which […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune