Presidency stalls NCC budget defence by one week

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Presidency stalls NCC budget defence by one week

budget proposal, presidency, NCC, Budget, businesses, buhari, nigerian, meeting #EndSARS, #EndSARS, Buhari, NSA, Buhari, National Assembly, 2021 budget proposal , FEC, rail line, Reps, UN, construction, Buhari, Governors, Buhari, insecurities, FEC,Buhari, insecurities, Security Chiefs, CPCPU, private universities, COVID-19, Buhari,NEC, APC, Meeting, Federal roads

The 2021 budget defence session by the joint committee on communications of the National Assembly billed to hold today has been abruptly disrupted by the Presidency, Co-chairman, and host of the joint Committees, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi has said. Akeem said the presidential interference bordered on issues of security in which […]

Presidency stalls NCC budget defence by one week
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR