



Tribune Online

Rich countries in shopping spree for COVID-19 vaccines ―Report

A new global assessment of purchasing agreements for COVID-19 vaccines has revealed that high-income countries, as well as a few middle-income countries, are buying off available COVID-19 vaccines This analysis released on Monday by the Duke Global Health Innovation Centre, means that despite their manufacturing capacity, rich countries have already purchased nearly 3.8 billion doses, […]

Rich countries in shopping spree for COVID-19 vaccines ―Report

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune