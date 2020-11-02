



Tribune Online

Two Nigerians charged over COVID-19 PPE multi-million dollar fraud

Two Nigerians, Babatunde Adesanya and Akinpelu Hassan Abass, were, on Monday, arraigned before a Federal High Court, Abuja, for allegedly obtaining by false prentence the sums of 1.5 million euro and another 880,000 euro as advanced payment for the supply of COVID-19 PPEs valued at 14.7 million euro from one Freiherr Fredrick Von Hahn. Also […]

Two Nigerians charged over COVID-19 PPE multi-million dollar fraud

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune