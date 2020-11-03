



ASUU adamant, says agitation is for survival of public universities

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vowed to continue with its ongoing seven-month-old strike until the Federal Government yields to its demands. The Lagos State zonal coordinator of ASUU, who lec- tures at the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Professor Olusiji Sowande, gave this hint in a statement on Monday. He said […]

