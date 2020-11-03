ASUU adamant, says agitation is for survival of public universities

ASUU adamant, says agitation is for survival of public universities

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vowed to continue with its ongoing seven-month-old strike until the Federal Government yields to its demands. The Lagos State zonal coordinator of ASUU, who lec- tures at the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Professor Olusiji Sowande, gave this hint in a statement on Monday. He said […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

