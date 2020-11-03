Egypt to deport #EndSARS protesters without resident permit

Egyptian authorities have said that seven out of the eight #EndSARS Nigerians who protested in Egypt on October 18, will be deported to Nigeria for lack of resident permits/ visas. In a statement from Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the only Nigerian among them who has residency permit will get final clearance from the Egyptian […]

