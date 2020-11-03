



My son, arrested in 2019, not seen till date, petitioner tells Delta judicial panel

A complainant at the Delta State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into police brutality or related extra-judicial killings, Mr Christopher Ukpuru, on Monday, revealed that his 31-year old son who was arrested in August 2019 by the police has not been seen till date. Speaking under cross-examination by his lawyer, Mr John Inyang, at the inaugural […]

