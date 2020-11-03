



NASC introduces new seed variety to Akwa Ibom maize farmers

THE National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) has introduced a new disease-resistant maize variety to farmers in Akwa Ibom State. The new variety, known as Oba Super 13 can produce between 5,000 tonnes and 7,000 tonnes of maize per hectare, three seasons a year. Regional Director of the Council, South-South zone, Mmoeyak Usua, disclosed this during […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune