NSCDC Agro Rangers dislodge herdsmen in Oyo

THE Agro Ranger team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Oyo State Command, says it has dislodged some herders from Aroro Kole, along Igbo Oloyin in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state following a distress call from members of the community. Open grazing has been prohibited in Oyo State following the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune