



Tribune Online

Obiano presents 2021 budget of 143.65bn to Assembly

Governor, Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Tuesday, presented a budget of N143. 65bn to the state House of Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year. The budget provided N56.77bn as recurrent expenditure and N86. 88bn as capital expenditure, representing 39.5 per cent and 60.5 per cent, respectively. The governor said the budget seeks to entrench […]

Obiano presents 2021 budget of 143.65bn to Assembly

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune