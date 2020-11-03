Tribunal grants substituted service on Akeredolu

Ondo State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Akure has granted an ex-parte order of substituted service on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded governorship election in the state, Eyitayo Jegede.

The Tribunal also granted the PDP governorship candidate the permission to inspect the materials used for the October 10 governorship Election.

The Tribunal headed by Justice Umar Abubakar who leads two other judges of the tribunal granted the orders following a motion by one of the counsels of Jegede, Jamiu Makinde.

Jegede is challenging Akeredolu’s victory in the last month governorship election on the ground…