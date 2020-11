Tribune Online

Trump celebrates procession in Nigeria for his re-election

President Donald Trump on election day has celebrated a video posted on social media depicting a procession in Nigeria in support of his re-election. The procession was posted on Twitter by one Abraham Adeyemi, tweeting via @Berean16031989, on October 26. According to Adeyemi, the procession shows a church, Christ Life Mission, in Nigeria that took […]

Trump celebrates procession in Nigeria for his re-election

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune