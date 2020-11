US secured our permission to conduct rescue operation in Nigeria ― Defence Minister

Tribune Online

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), has said last weekend military operation by the United States elite commandos to rescue its citizen on Nigerian soil received its blessing. General Magashi made the declaration, on Tuesday, shortly after defending his ministry’s budget before the Senate Committee on Defence. The United States Naval […]

