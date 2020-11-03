‘Yahoo Boy’ in Delta runs over commercial driver 

By
Headliners
-
5


Tribune Online
‘Yahoo Boy’ in Delta runs over commercial driver 

Streets deserted, Delta, curfew

Delta State police command has spread its dragnets to arrest a suspected ‘Yahoo boy’ who ran over a commercial bus driver with his posh car in Asaba on Monday. According to the state police public relations officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, the suspect immediately escaped shortly after committing the offence at Ibusa, near Asaba. Trouble started […]

‘Yahoo Boy’ in Delta runs over commercial driver 
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR