FCTA upgrades facilities, furniture in public schools in Bwari Area Council

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has upgraded facilities and provided furniture in Senior Secondary Schools in the FCT. Mrs Ada Okenyi, Head of Inspectorate Division, FCTA made this known on Wednesday in Abuja during an assessment of the school. Okenyi said the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello, directed that schools in the territory must […]

