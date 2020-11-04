Gov Bello reconstitutes governing council of tertiary institutions, appoints ex-Kogi NUJ chairman

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Gov Bello reconstitutes governing council of tertiary institutions, appoints ex-Kogi NUJ chairman

Gov Bello reconstitutes council, Bello sets up committee, Governors receive N1 billion each, immunise, children, Kogi , service commission, Kogi, KIRS chairman, health workers, Kogi, local government elections, KOSIEC, Kogi, ongoing projects, EPA, Kogi, economic recovery stimulus fund, APC, Ondo, COVID-19: Kogi govt plans house to house testing, Confluence University

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has reconstituted governing council of some tertiary institutions in the state as he appointed the former chairman of Kogi state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Alhaji Ali Atabor as member of the Governing Council of Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba. In a letter released by the […]

Gov Bello reconstitutes governing council of tertiary institutions, appoints ex-Kogi NUJ chairman
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR