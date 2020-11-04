



Gov Bello reconstitutes governing council of tertiary institutions, appoints ex-Kogi NUJ chairman

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has reconstituted governing council of some tertiary institutions in the state as he appointed the former chairman of Kogi state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Alhaji Ali Atabor as member of the Governing Council of Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba. In a letter released by the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune