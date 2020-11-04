



I was tortured naked, had my spinal cord broken by SARS, victim tells judicial panel

A petitioner, Ndukwe Ekekwe has narrated to the Judicial Panel of Inquiry how he was tortured, stripped naked and thrown from a two-storey building and had his spinal cord broken by officers of the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS). Ndukwe Ekekwe, who until he was incapacitated, was a trader at the Alaba-Rago market told […]

