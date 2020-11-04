Tribune Online
Man who died of COVID-19 wins legislative seat in US Elections
David Andahl died of COVID-19 in early October, just as the virus was pummeling his home state of North Dakota. But that did not keep the 55-year-old rancher from winning his race for the state House of Representatives on Tuesday, WashingtonPost reports. With an apparent victory in North Dakota’s 8th District, Andahl’s election marks an […]
