The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 137 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 63,173. The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night. “On the 3rd of November 2020, 137 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded […]

Nigeria records 137 new COVID-19 cases, total now 63,173

Source: Nigerian Tribune