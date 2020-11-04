



Tribune Online

Nigeria’s debt profile to rise to N38.6trn in 2021

NIGERIA’S debt stock, both external and domestic would rise to N38.68 trillion by December 31, 2021. Minister of Defense, Budget and National Planning, Zaynab Ahmed gave the estimate on Tuesday in Abuja. The occasion was 2021 Budget Defence before the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt at the National Assembly complex. The Minister who […]

Nigeria’s debt profile to rise to N38.6trn in 2021

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune