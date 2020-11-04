



Police’s survival depends on usefulness to Nigerians ―NHRC boss

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr Tony Ojukwu, on Wednesday declared that the survival of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) depended on its perceived usefulness to Nigerians. Ojukwu stated this in his welcome address at the inaugural sitting of the Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violations by the defunct […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune