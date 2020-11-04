



Richard Kennedy emerges new Chairman/MD in Chevron

A new Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL), Mr Richard (Rick) Kennedy, has emerged. Mr Kennedy was, prior to his appointment, the Director, Deepwater and Production Sharing Contracts, overseeing the company’s Deepwater portfolio and assets. CNL is the operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL Joint Venture (NNPC/CNL JV). […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune