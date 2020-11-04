UI Senate knocks NASU, SSANU over protest, disrespect of council chairman

The Senate of the University of Ibadan has condemned the October 28 disruption of the council meeting by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU).

This is as the Senate affirmed that the processes leading up to the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor were in line with the extant laws, hence should be continued and concluded.

These were among resolutions at an extraordinary Senate meeting held on Wednesday, at International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, with 188 members of staff in attendance.

Professor Oluyemisi Bamgbose who read out the meeting’s resolutions dissociated the university from the actions of…