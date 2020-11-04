



Tribune Online

We are going our separate ways, Middle Belt Forum tells North

The National President, Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Pogu Bitrus, has said that the 2023 presidential election may not favour the entire northern region as Middle Belt zone will go its separate ways. He said the zone will pick a presidential material that will protect the interest of the Middle Belters. Dr Bitrus said this […]

We are going our separate ways, Middle Belt Forum tells North

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune