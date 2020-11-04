



Tribune Online

We are losing N19.3m monthly to ghost workers ― Ekiti govt

The committee set up by the Ekiti State government on local government staff verification has revealed that the state is losing the sum of N19.3 million monthly to ghost workers across the 16 local government areas of the state. The amount represents salaries and emoluments drawn monthly by 362 ghost workers discovered in the just […]

We are losing N19.3m monthly to ghost workers ― Ekiti govt

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune