



Tribune Online

36 detained at right-wing extremist protest in Moscow

Thirty-six people have been detained at an unsanctioned march of right-wing extremists in Moscow, news portal ovdinfo.org reported on Wednesday. The nationalist demonstrators gathered in two locations in the Russian capital without obtaining licences beforehand, the report said, adding that security forces later dispersed the crowds. Right-wing nationalists often use Russian Unity Day on Nov. […]

36 detained at right-wing extremist protest in Moscow

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune