Court remands farmer for allegedly defiling neighbour’s 5-year-old daughter

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 30-year-old farmer, Ishak Aminu, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter be remanded in a correctional centre. The police charged Aminu, who resides in Durumi Village Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, with defilement. The Chief Magistrate, Benjamin Hassan, did not take Aminu’s plea […]

