COVID-19: China bars Nigerians from entering its territory

The Peoples Republic of China has temporarily suspended travellers from Nigeria holding either its visa or resident permit from travelling to the country.

It, however, gave an exception to holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas.

In a statement from its Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria, the Asian country stated that Chinese citizens who are returning from Africa’s largest economy would be allowed back home.

It added that foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy or Consulate.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or…