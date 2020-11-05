



COVID-19: NCDC confirms 180 new cases, total now 63,508

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 180 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 63,508. The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Thursday night. “On the 5th of November 2020, 180 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. “Till […]

