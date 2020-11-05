



Tribune Online

#EndSARS: Don’t be incited against civilians, PSC counsels Police personnel

The Police Service Commission, PSC, on Thursday counselled the Officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) against a Social Media message inciting them against the Civilians aftermath of the recent protest against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Unit of the Force during which some personnel lost their lives. This was contained in […]

#EndSARS: Don’t be incited against civilians, PSC counsels Police personnel

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune