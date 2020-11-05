



Tribune Online

Fear grips Enugu communities as strange disease claims over 50 lives

There is the fear of uncertainty in Umuopu and Ette Communities in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State following an outbreak of a strange disease which had claimed over 50 lives in the area. Reports from the area on Thursday had it that two of the Communities namely Ette and Umuopu are all […]

Fear grips Enugu communities as strange disease claims over 50 lives

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune