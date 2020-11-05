I have not seen my husband after his arrest by SARS in 2017, woman tells Anambra panel

A woman identified as Mrs Amarachi Johnson has told the Anambra State Judicial Panel investigating cases of alleged police brutality how her husband was arrested and allegedly murdered by the officers of the defunct Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), Awkuzu Unit, Anambra State in 2017.

Mrs Johnson told the panel on Thursday that her Benin Republic-based husband was whisked away by the officers at their residence at No1. Ichida Street, Awka, on August 1, 2017,on the ground that he was a kidnapper.

The mother of one accompanied by her counsel explained that her husband was arrested without charge by SARS officers from Awkuzu Unit lead by one Okoi Ikpi.

She noted that till this moment, she…