Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has said that his administration will work with religious organisations in order to foster good understanding between the adherence of Islam and Christianity for the sustenance of peace and security in the state. The governor also advocated for mutual understanding, respect and peaceful coexistence among the various communities […]

My administration will work to foster religious harmony, understanding among residents – Bauchi gov

