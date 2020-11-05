



Tribune Online

NITDA taking advantage of existing infrastructure to accelerate digital inclusion

The Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi said that NITDA is actively accelerating digital inclusion in Nigeria by taking advantage of the spread of existing infrastructure across the country, focusing on skills rather than degrees; and progressively increasing the contribution of digital technologies to the economy. Abdullahi said […]

NITDA taking advantage of existing infrastructure to accelerate digital inclusion

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune