Ogun leader pledges commitment to community development

A foremost accountant and cocoa merchant, Chief Mathew Adelaja Otunuga has reiterated his commitment to making life a lot more comfortable for his people sequel to his installation as the Baale of Odosimadegun in Ijebu North-East local government area of Ogun State last weekend.

Chief Otunuga, from Adegbo ruling house of Odosimadegun, while speaking after his installation said that he saw his elevation to the headship of Odosimadegun community as an opportunity to bring his wealth of experience to bear on advancing the development of the community and making it the envy of other communities in Ogun State.

The 57-year-old community leader said that his major concern would be how to rally…