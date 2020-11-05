We will end estimated billing with mass metering initiative  ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his administration’s commitment to end the estimated billing regime in electricity supply in the country. He gave the assurance on Wednesday evening in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, @MBuhari. The president pointed out that the first phase of one million free metres distribution in some parts of […]

