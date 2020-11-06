Biden closer to victory as Trump mounts legal challenges

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Biden closer to victory as Trump mounts legal challenges

Biden and Trump,

Democrat candidate Joe Biden edged closer to victory over President Donald Trump in the United States presidential race on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will determine the outcome. The Republican president, who during the long and rancorous campaign attacked the integrity of the American voting system, has alleged […]

Biden closer to victory as Trump mounts legal challenges
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR