Mrs Felicia Olukemi Sarumi, the wife of a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Chief Adebayo Sarumi, is dead. Sarumi, in a statement on Friday, said his wife of many years died on Friday, 16th October during a brief illness. Sarumi, who is the Aare Parakoyi of Ibadanland, said the remains of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune