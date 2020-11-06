



FG launches 2019 VASA study on under-five deaths

The Federal Government (FG) on Friday, launched the 2019 Verbal and Social Autopsy Study(VASA), conducted by the National Population Commission (NPopC) in partnership with Ministry of Health and other international agencies. It said the newly launched report is a vital tool in the critical initiative to improve the health of infants, children and maternal health. […]

