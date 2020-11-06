



Grand Mosque receives first batch of Umrah pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia

THE Grand Mosque on Wednesday received the first batch of Umrah pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia as part of the third phase of gradual resumption of Umrah pilgrimage and visits to the Holy Mosques. In the third phase, 20,000 Umrah performers and 60,000 worshipers are allowed to enter the Grand Mosque per day amid the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune