Tribune Online
Hoteliers must not relax COVID-19 protocols to keep customers safe — Plaza De Aruna CEO
The Chairman/CEO of the Plaza de Aruna Hotel, Oyo, Mr Adejoko Haruna Elewi, has urged all hoteliers and other related hospitality outfits to strictly sustain the COVID-19 safety protocols to save customers from another fall out of the pandemic, following the news of emergence of new cases from some global destinations. Aruna, in an interview […]
Hoteliers must not relax COVID-19 protocols to keep customers safe — Plaza De Aruna CEO
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune