Kaduna Court dismisses application stopping coronation of Nuhu Bamalli as 19th Emir of Zazzau  

The Kaduna State High Court sitting in Zaria has dismissed the application brought before it by one Bashir Aminu (Iyan Zazzau) asking the court to stop the state government from installing Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. In his ruling which lasted for one hour, the presiding judge, Justice Kabir Dabo stated […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

